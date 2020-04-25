Dolphins' Jason Strowbridge: Miami selects in fifth round

The Dolphins selected Strowbridge in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Strowbridge (6-foot-4, 275) was a reasonably productive three-year starter for North Carolina, but he's kind of caught somewhere between tackle and end. His frame is that of an end, but his athleticism and skill set are probably better suited inside given that his 4.89 speed and 31-inch vertical are otherwise unimposing outside.