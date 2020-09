Strowbridge (coach's decision) won't travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Strowbridge didn't pop up on the team's injury report, so this is likely a coach's decision to keep him home. The 24-year-old has yet to suit up in game action after he was selected in the fifth round in April's draft, and he'll have to wait another week to make his NFL debut.