James did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a muscle strain, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said "I don't think it's anything alarming" with regard to James' muscle strain. What little information has been released about James' injury does not make it seem severe, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. If the 2014 first-rounder can return to practice without issue, he is expected to serve as Miami's starting right tackle entering the 2018 season.