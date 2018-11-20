Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Back at practice
James (kneecap) is participating in some form for Tuesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
James injured his kneecap in Week 9 against the Jets and was unable to suit up in Week 10 against the Packers. The fact that he's able to practice in some form is a positive sign for his Week 12 availability. The team will make the official call later in the week, but James could certainly make his return to the field Sunday. Expect Sam Young to draw the start again at right tackle if James can't go.
