Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Could face long-term absence
James (hamstring) could be facing a long-term absence, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
It appears as though James is still being evaluated by the team, as they don't yet have clarity on his health. However, it's probably safe to say that James will at least miss Monday might's matchup with the Panthers while the team continues to weigh its options.
