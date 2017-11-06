Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Injures hamstring
James injured his hamstring and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
James left the game in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Sam Young. With only minutes left in regulation, it seems unlikely James will return.
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice•
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers shoulder injury•
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Has fifth-year option picked up•
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Option decision on hold•
Dolphins unveil injury report for Baltimore game•
LT Ja'Wuan James among Dolphins cleared to play•
