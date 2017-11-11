Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Lands on injured reserve
The Dolphins placed James (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Surgery was a consideration as James' was evaluated for Monday's game against the Panthers, and it is still a definite possibility, but there has not been an official announcement yet. The 2014 first-round pick sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and was originally questionable to return. Jesse Davis will step in at right tackle for the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Could face long-term absence•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Injures hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Option decision on hold•
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...