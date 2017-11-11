The Dolphins placed James (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Surgery was a consideration as James' was evaluated for Monday's game against the Panthers, and it is still a definite possibility, but there has not been an official announcement yet. The 2014 first-round pick sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and was originally questionable to return. Jesse Davis will step in at right tackle for the Dolphins.