The Dolphins placed James (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Surgery was a consideration as James' was evaluated for Monday's game against the Panthers, and it is still a definite possibility, but there has not been an official announcement yet. The 2014 first-round pick sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and was originally questionable to return. Jesse Davis will step in at right tackle for the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories