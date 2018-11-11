James (kneecap) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins will be down both of their starting tackles in James and Laremy Tunsil (knee) and one of their starting guards (Ted Larsen) in Week 10, a scary reality with the immobile Brock Osweiler under center. Sam Young will start at right tackle in place of James, per Beasley.