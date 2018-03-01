Head coach Adam Gase said James (hamstring) is healthy, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

James injured his left hamstring in November and ultimately finished the 2017 season on injured reserve. Despite his return to full health, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said the Dolphins' aren't sold on keeping James around at his $9.3 million price tag in 2018 and could waive the 2014 first-rounder prior to the start of free agency in March. If that idea becomes reality, James would arguably become the most appealing tackle on the free-agent market.