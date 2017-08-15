Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice
James (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
James had missed practice Sunday due to the injury but the quick return indicated that the injury was not serious. He will once again start at offensive tackle for the Dolphins this season.
