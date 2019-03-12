James plans to sign a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Right tackle was one of the biggest needs for the Broncos heading into free agency and they wasted no time finding their man. James now becomes the highest-paid right tackle in the league, with $32 million of his deal guaranteed. He has made 62 starts for the Dolphins over the past four seasons.

