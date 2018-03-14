Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Staying in Miami
The Dolphins are keeping the fifth-year option on James, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The decision was made in May of 2017 to sign the fifth-year option, but there was a chance the Dolphins released him anyway. It's expected that James slots in as the starting right tackle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Receives medical clearance•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Could face long-term absence•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Injures hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.