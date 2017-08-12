Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers shoulder injury
James suffered a shoulder injury at Saturday's practice, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
There is nothing to indicate the injury is serious, but there has not been much information released. The fourth-year tackle has started every game he he's played in Miami, including 16 last season. Sam Young will presumably fill in with the first time if James is required to miss any time.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Option decision on hold•
-
Dolphins unveil injury report for Baltimore game•
-
LT Ja'Wuan James among Dolphins cleared to play•
-
Dolphins list 11 players on final Week 13 injury report•
-
Dolphins offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James suffers injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...