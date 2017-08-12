Play

James suffered a shoulder injury at Saturday's practice, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

There is nothing to indicate the injury is serious, but there has not been much information released. The fourth-year tackle has started every game he he's played in Miami, including 16 last season. Sam Young will presumably fill in with the first time if James is required to miss any time.

