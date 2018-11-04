James (knee) will undergo an MRI for a knee injury sustained during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

James initially exited Sunday's contest due to a knee injury, but was ultimately able to retake the field. It's a positive sign that James was not sidelined for the entire Week 9 tilt, but the starting right tackle's injury still appears severe enough to warrant an MRI. Expect an update on James' health when the Dolphins return to practice next week.

