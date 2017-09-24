Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Active in Week 3

Ajayi (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Jets in New York, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi was absent from the first two practices of Week 3 prep, but his return in full Friday belied his questionable designation. With a matchup against the sieve-like Jets on tap, he'll attempt to replicate, or even surpass, his 122 rushing yards from the Dolphins' delayed season opener last Sunday.