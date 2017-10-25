Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Cleared to play Thursday
Ajayi (knee/elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Ravens, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Ajayi was limited at Monday's practice but logged full sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. He's been battling a sore knee all season, whereas the elbow seems to be a new issue he acquired coming out of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets. He managed just 51 yards on 23 carries and 26 yards on three receptions in that contest, failing to build on the momentum from his second 100-yard game of the season the previous week in Atlanta. Ajayi will look to take advantage of a Baltimore defense that has struggled against bigger backs in recent weeks.
