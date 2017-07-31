Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Departs practice with training staff

Ajayi exited the Dolphins' full-contact practice Monday due to an undisclosed issue, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to leaving the field, Ajayi was able to pick up a decent amount of reps, but it's possible he may have picked up an injury along the way, as he was spotted walking back to the locker room with team trainers. Until the Dolphins provide clarity on the reason behind Ajayi's early departure, there's no reason for fantasy players to alter their evaluation of him.