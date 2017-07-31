Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Departs practice with training staff
Ajayi exited the Dolphins' full-contact practice Monday due to an undisclosed issue, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to leaving the field, Ajayi was able to pick up a decent amount of reps, but it's possible he may have picked up an injury along the way, as he was spotted walking back to the locker room with team trainers. Until the Dolphins provide clarity on the reason behind Ajayi's early departure, there's no reason for fantasy players to alter their evaluation of him.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Working on receiving skills•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: To see more carries•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Improves pass-catching ability in offseason•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Could play more snaps in 2017•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Stymied in wild-card loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not on injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...