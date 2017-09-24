Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Departs with injury

Ajayi exited Sunday's game against the Jets with an apparent injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi appeared to take a shot to the groin area before exiting the field in the first quarter, but more clarity on the nature and extent of his injury should be available later in the game. Damien Williams entered the contest in Ajayi's stead and would likely handle the bulk of the reps at running back if the latter is unable to return.