Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Evaluated for concussion
Ajayi, who was forced to exit early during Monday's practice, is being evaluated for a concussion, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Ajayi was seen leaving the practice field without his helmet moments after taking a big hit from safety T.J. McDonald. While it was initially unclear exactly what was bothering Ajayi, coach Adam Gase clarified the running back's condition following practice. If Ajayi is formally diagnosed with a concussion, he would need to pass league protocol before being cleared to return to contact activities. While the Dolphins await Ajayi's return to full health, Kenyan Drake would figure to see more reps with Miami's starters, with Damien Williams still serving in his normal role as a complementary pass-catching option out of the backfield.
