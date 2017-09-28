Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to be ready for London game

Coach Adam Gase noted Thursday that Ajayi (knee) will be ready to play Sunday against the Saints at Wembley Stadium, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There's still a chance that the Dolphins end up listing the running back as questionable for the contest, which kicks off at 9:30 AM ET, but Gase's words should be comforting to those concerned all all by the running back's absence from practice Wednesday.