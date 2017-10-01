Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to play
Ajayi (knee) will play Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Double check if you can when the official inactives come out, but if you're on the west coast and not setting an alarm, we'd recommend leaving him in the lineup against a soft Saints defense.
