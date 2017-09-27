Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to play in London

Ajayi (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints in London, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Coming off an 11-carry, 16-yard performance Week 3 against the Jets, Ajayi was held out of Wednesday's practice while sporting a sleeve on his injured right knee. He also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week before returning as a full participant Friday. The Dolphins likely are aiming for a similar approach as they gear up to fly to London on Thursday. While it's safe to assume the team's practice Friday won't be strenuous, it will still be an excellent sign if the team ends up listing Ajayi as a full participant.