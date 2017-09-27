Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to play in London
Ajayi (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints in London, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Coming off an 11-carry, 16-yard performance Week 3 against the Jets, Ajayi was held out of Wednesday's practice while sporting a sleeve on his injured right knee. He also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week before returning as a full participant Friday. The Dolphins likely are aiming for a similar approach as they gear up to fly to London on Thursday. While it's safe to assume the team's practice Friday won't be strenuous, it will still be an excellent sign if the team ends up listing Ajayi as a full participant.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...