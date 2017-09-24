Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to play
Ajayi (knee) is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Check back before game time to confirm, but barring a setback, Ajayi should see a heavy workload against a weak Jets front should his knee cooperate for the entire game.
