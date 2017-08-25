Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Finds paydirt twice
Ajayi took nine carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Ajayi rumbled for 26 yards on his first carry, eluding the first two would-be tacklers before dragging the third and fourth defenders for extra yardage. He appeared to play every snap on Miami's first four drives, twice finding paydirt from two yards out. Even more encouraging, he worked ahead of Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake on passing downs, which often wasn't the case last season. The Dolphins seem to be preparing their star running back for a three-down role Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...