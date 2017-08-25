Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Finds paydirt twice

Ajayi took nine carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Ajayi rumbled for 26 yards on his first carry, eluding the first two would-be tacklers before dragging the third and fourth defenders for extra yardage. He appeared to play every snap on Miami's first four drives, twice finding paydirt from two yards out. Even more encouraging, he worked ahead of Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake on passing downs, which often wasn't the case last season. The Dolphins seem to be preparing their star running back for a three-down role Week 1 against Tampa Bay.