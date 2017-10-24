Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Full participant in practice

Ajayi was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi was limited in practice Monday due to knee and elbow issues, but they only appear to be minor issues as he returned to full participation Tuesday. Barring any major setbacks, Ajayi should be ready to go for Thursday night's tilt with the Ravens.

