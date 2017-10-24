Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Full participant in practice
Ajayi was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Ajayi was limited in practice Monday due to knee and elbow issues, but they only appear to be minor issues as he returned to full participation Tuesday. Barring any major setbacks, Ajayi should be ready to go for Thursday night's tilt with the Ravens.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...