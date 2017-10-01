Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Limited opportunities in defeat
Ajayi (knee) rushed 12 times for 46 yards and brought in his sole target for eight yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London.
Ajayi was productive with the opportunities he did see, but for the second straight week, his overall touches were limited due to game script. Even with a generally ineffective passing game, Ajayi managed nearly 4.0 yards per carry, but his longest gain was for a modest 15 yards. Ajayi's knee didn't seem to particularly affect him, a piece of good news as the Dolphins head home to face the Titans in Week 5.
