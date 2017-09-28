Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Listed as full practice participant
Ajayi (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.
After racking up 122 yards on 28 carries in the Dolphins' season opener, Ajayi put up a dud in Week 3, rushing for just 16 yards on 11 carries in a 20-6 loss to the Jets. With his knee issue evidently not a pressing concern, Ajayi is a bounce-back candidate this weekend, taking aim Sunday in London at New Orleans defense that has allowed an average of 126.7 rushing yards per game to date.
