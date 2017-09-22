Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Listed as questionable, but expected to play
Though Ajayi is listed as a full practice participant Friday, the Dolphins have also categorized him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets. The running back is, however, on track to suit up this weekend, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
With that in mind, Ajayi noted Friday that he's "feeling good," while adding in advance of Week 3's action that "talking with the coaches, I think we've got a good plan leading up to this game." Per Beasley, Ajayi sported a sleeve on his right leg at practice Friday, and seemed to have a "slight hitch" while running, but there doesn't seem to be much doubt about the rusher's availability for Sunday's contest. Ajayi -- who suggested that he feels like getting 20-25 carries per game helps him get into a good rhythm -- logged all but one of the Dolphins' 29 running back carries in the team's season opener last weekend, which is indicative of his undisputed perch atop the Miami depth chart at his position, when healthy.
