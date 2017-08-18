Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Makes brief appearance
Ajayi lost two yards on two carries and gained 11 yards on one reception in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore.
After clearing the last stage of the concussion protocol at the beginning of the week, Ajayi opened Thursday's game with three consecutive touches and then had a 19-yard gain on a 3rd-and-26 wiped out by a penalty. He only played the opening drive, giving way to Damian Williams for the second series of the night. It'll be interesting to see if Ajayi handles passing downs in Miami's third preseason game, as the team has talked about getting him more involved as a receiver this year. Williams and Kenyan Drake (concussion) are both at least competent in that regard, but neither is a proven standout.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Set to suit up Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: May not play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Removed from concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Removed from protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not expected to play in preseason opener•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...