Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Makes brief appearance

Ajayi lost two yards on two carries and gained 11 yards on one reception in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore.

After clearing the last stage of the concussion protocol at the beginning of the week, Ajayi opened Thursday's game with three consecutive touches and then had a 19-yard gain on a 3rd-and-26 wiped out by a penalty. He only played the opening drive, giving way to Damian Williams for the second series of the night. It'll be interesting to see if Ajayi handles passing downs in Miami's third preseason game, as the team has talked about getting him more involved as a receiver this year. Williams and Kenyan Drake (concussion) are both at least competent in that regard, but neither is a proven standout.