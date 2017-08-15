Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: May not play Thursday
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he's still deciding whether Ajayi will play in Thursday's exhibition against Baltimore, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It won't be surprising if Ajayi is held out, as he suffered a concussion July 31 and didn't return to practice until Sunday. He did pass through the final stage of the NFL's concussion protocol either Monday or Tuesday, gaining clearance from an independent neurologist to take part in all activities. With Kenyan Drake now nursing his own concussion, Damien Williams could get significant run throughout the first half of Thursday's game.
