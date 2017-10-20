Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: No injury designation for Week 7

Ajayi (knee) was a full participant in the Dolphins' practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins held Ajayi out of practice Thursday, but that's been a common occurrence throughout the season with the intention of providing regular maintenance to combat his chronic right knee soreness. Unless the pain in Ajayi's knee intensifies as the season progresses, he's not expected to miss any game action, but the running back's restricted practice schedule could be hampering his development as a receiver. Though Ajayi displayed three-down capabilities during his college career at Boise State, he's yet to emerge as much of a receiving threat in his three seasons in Miami, and has arguably taken a step back in that regard in 2017. With seven catches for just 23 yards, Ajayi hasn't been a go-to check-down option for quarterback Jay Cutler, but fortunately, he remains a formidable presence on the ground. Ajayi's 391 rushing yards rank seventh in the NFL, though his failure to find the end zone in five games has rendered him a disappointment in the fantasy realm.