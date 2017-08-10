Play

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not expected to play in preseason opener

Ajayi (concussion) isn't expected to play in the Dolphins' preseason opener Thursday against the Falcons, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi remains under the league's concussion protocol, so him sitting out Thursday would be no surprise. Look for Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake to work with the starters in Ajayi's absence.

