Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not participating in practice Wednesday

Ajayi (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Beasley adds that Ajayi was sporting a sleeve on his right leg Wednesday, with the running back quite possibly managing a knee issue that led to him being listed as questionable in advance of Week 3's loss to the Jets.

