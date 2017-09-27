Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not participating in practice Wednesday
Ajayi (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Beasley adds that Ajayi was sporting a sleeve on his right leg Wednesday, with the running back quite possibly managing a knee issue that led to him being listed as questionable in advance of Week 3's loss to the Jets.
