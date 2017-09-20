Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not practicing Wednesday

Ajayi didn't participate in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, instead riding a stationary bike off to the side, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Ajayi was listed on the Week 2 injury report with a knee issue, but he was a full participant in every practice and ended up rumbling for 122 yards on 28 carries in a 19-17 road win over the Chargers. Wednesday's absence likely pertains to the same knee injury, which might be a non-issue if not for the widespread belief that he fell to the fifth round of the 2015 draft because of concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of his surgically repaired right knee. The history amplifies any concerns involving Ajayi's knee, though he's now six years removed from the ACL and meniscus injuries that stood out as a blight on his otherwise strong draft profile. Assuming he returns to practice by the end of the week, Ajayi should be all systems go for a favorable matchup with the Jets on Sunday. Ajayi played 64 of 68 offensive snaps Week 2, staying on the field even for obvious passing downs. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's official injury report.