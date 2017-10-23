Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Nursing elbow, knee injuries

Ajayi was a limited participant in practice Monday due to knee and elbow issues, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi has managed a sore left knee all season, but the elbow is a new concern for the running back, who presumably picked up the latter injury in Sunday's win over the Jets. It's worth noting that the Dolphins held out or limited a number of players Monday due to the quick turnaround for their Week 8 matchup with the Ravens on Thursday, so the fact that Ajayi was merely on the field a day after a game suggests he's not too banged up. For the third consecutive contest, Ajayi had more than 20-plus touches Sunday, finishing with 51 yards on 23 carries and 26 yards on three catches. In spite of that volume, Ajayi was unable to find the end zone and is still looking for his first touchdown of 2017.