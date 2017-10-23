Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Nursing elbow, toe injuries
Ajayi was a limited participant in the Dolphins' practice Monday due to knee and elbow issues, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Ajayi has managed a sore left knee all season, but the elbow is a new concern for the running back, who presumably picked up the latter injury in Sunday's win over the Jets. It's worth noting that the Dolphins held out or limited a number of players Monday due to the quick turnaround for their Week 8 matchup with the Ravens on Thursday, so the fact that Ajayi was merely on the field a day after a game suggests he's not too banged up. For the third consecutive contest, Ajayi had more than 20-plus touches Sunday, finishing with 51 yards and 23 carries and 26 yards on three catches. In spite of that volume, Ajayi was unable to find the end zone and is still looking for his first touchdown of 2017.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...