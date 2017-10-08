Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Pedestrian in win

Ajayi produced 77 yards on 25 carries and added two catches for two yards on three targets while losing a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans.

Ajayi's ineffectiveness has mirrored his team's this season, as the Dolphins are averaging just 10.3 points per game while Ajayi has managed only 3.4 yards per attempt on his 76 rushes without finding the end zone. Owners are surely getting impatient with the third-year running back given his decline after last year's breakout 1,272-yard, eight touchdown campaign. Considering how inept Miami's offense has looked as a whole, Ajayi will likely continue to struggle despite his large workload.