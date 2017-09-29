Play

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Questionable for London contest

Ajayi (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but is expected to play, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Ajayi practiced fully Friday for the second day in a row, so though he is not a lock to play against the Saints, there is plenty of reason to believe he will take the field in London with the rest of his teammates. With his status still uncertain, however, those hoping to include him in their Week 4 lineups will want to confirm his status prior to Sunday's 9:30 AM ET start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 TE Rankings

    Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 RB Rankings

    Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 WR Rankings

    He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...