Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Questionable for London contest

Ajayi (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but is expected to play, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Ajayi practiced fully Friday for the second day in a row, so though he is not a lock to play against the Saints, there is plenty of reason to believe he will take the field in London with the rest of his teammates. With his status still uncertain, however, those hoping to include him in their Week 4 lineups will want to confirm his status prior to Sunday's 9:30 AM ET start.