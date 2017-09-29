Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Questionable for London contest
Ajayi (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but is expected to play, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Ajayi practiced fully Friday for the second day in a row, so though he is not a lock to play against the Saints, there is plenty of reason to believe he will take the field in London with the rest of his teammates. With his status still uncertain, however, those hoping to include him in their Week 4 lineups will want to confirm his status prior to Sunday's 9:30 AM ET start.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to be ready for London game•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Expected to play in London•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Not participating in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Surprisingly stymied in Week 3 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Returns following brief absence•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...