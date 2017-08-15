Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Removed from concussion protocol

Ajayi (head) is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi suffered the concussion July 31 and returned to practice Sunday. He should now be cleared for full-contact work, which gives him a shot to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens. The Dolphins might still opt to hold him out, as the team would have two more opportunities to give its star runner a tune up before Week 1. Meanwhile, backup running back Kenyan Drake entered the league's protocol after suffering a concussion at Monday's practice.