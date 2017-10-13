Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Removed from injury report
Ajayi (knee) no longer appears on the Dolphins' Week 6 injury report after practicing fully Friday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Thursday practice absences could end up being fairly routine for Ajayi, with his reps likely to be managed with an eye toward keeping his knee sound. He'll be available Sunday, and is thus slated to start and take aim at Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 93 rushing yards to date. For his part, Ajayi has averaged 65.3 rushing yards through four games and is still looking for his first TD this season.
