Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Removed from protocol
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Ajayi (concussion) left Sunday's practice to hydrate, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
There was some initial concern when Ajayi left the practice field before his teammates, but he apparently was just a bit dehydrated on a hot day in South Florida. He participated in team drills prior to his exit, and Gase said his star running back has been removed from the concussion protocol. Ajayi's practice status Monday will still be of interest.
