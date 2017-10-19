Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Rested Thursday

Ajayi (knee) was not spotted at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

With no reported setbacks in Week 6's 20-17 win over the Falcons, Ajayi's absence is likely the running back's customary Thursday off. Look for Ajayi to return to a full practice Friday and head into Sunday's game against the Jets without an injury designation.

