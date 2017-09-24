Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Returns following brief absence

Ajayi (undisclosed) returned to the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets after briefly departing earlier in the contest, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi appeared to take a blow below the belt on a play during the Dolphins' first drive, resulting in him heading to the bench. He only required brief attention from team trainers and was back on the field for the team's next series, suggesting he likely won't face any limitations for the rest of the day.