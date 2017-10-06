Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Returns to full practice

Ajayi (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

This was an expected outcome Friday, with the Dolphins' official site having portrayed Ajayi's absence from practice the day before as his "customary Thursday off." He'll take aim Sunday at a Tennessee squad coming off a 57-14 loss to the Texans in Week 4 in which Houston's ground game racked up 173 yards and two TDs on 42 carries. Meanwhile, the Dolphins had issues of their own last weekend in London, as they were blanked by the Saints by a 20-0 score. Ajayi carried 12 times for 46 yards and caught one pass for eight yards in that contest.