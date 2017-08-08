Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Returns to individual work

Ajayi (concussion) is doing individual work at Tuesday's practice, but he remains in the concussion protocol and won't take part in contact drills, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Ajayi suffered a concussion last Monday and has already missed a full week of practice, making him unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons. The Dolphins likely are just happy he's moving in the right direction, as the team doesn't need to see much from him this preseason. Ajayi didn't have any history of reported concussions in the NFL before last week.