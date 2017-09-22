Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Returns to practice

Ajayi (knee) returned to practice Friday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi is listed as questionable on the injury report, but he is expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The Dolphins seem to be monitoring his practice workload and are willing to give him at least one day off from practice each week in order to keep him as fresh and healthy as possible over the course of the season. Ajayi should be in line for his normal complement of carries Sunday.