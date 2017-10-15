Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Runs wild versus Falcons

Ajayi gained 130 yards on 26 carries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Ajayi was instrumental to his team's success in this one, accounting for nearly half of their total offensive output on the day. He broke off a long gain of 18 yards, but most of his production was earned through physical running between the tackles. Ajayi endured a bit of a lull after busting loose for a big game in Week 2, but his yardage totals have increased in each of the last four weeks, culminating with this big performance. He should continue to receive a healthy workload on a weekly basis and will look to build off of this effort next week against the Jets.