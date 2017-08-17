Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Set to suit up Thursday
Ajayi is in uniform and expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear how much work Ajayi might see Thursday, but this nugget seems to confirm that the Dolphins' undisputed starting running back is past the concussion that he suffered July 31.
