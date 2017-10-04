Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Starts week with full practice
Ajayi (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Ajayi was held out of practice last Wednesday but returned as a full participant Thursday and Friday. He managed just 12 carries for 46 yards and one catch for eight yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints, logging 62 percent of Miami's offensive snaps. His every-down role from Week 2 seems to be a thing of the past, as the Dolphins used Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake for most of the obvious passing downs the past two weeks. Ajayi thus figures to be dependent on his rushing workload Sunday against a struggling Tennessee defense.
