Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Still in concussion protocol

The Dolphins clarified that Ajayi actually is still in the NFL's concussion protocol,Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase initially said Ajayi left Sunday's practice to hydrate and isn't in the concussion protocol anymore, but the second part apparently wasn't accurate. The situation will still require careful monitoring throughout the week, particularly considering that the symptoms of dehydration could easily be mistaken with concussion symptoms. On a more optimistic note, Ajayi took part in team drills prior to his early exit from Sunday's session.